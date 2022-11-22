Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) will be back on ground starting 7 December

The 23rd edition of leading entertainment content market and conference Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) will be held from 7 to 9 December 2022 celebrating the best-in-class of Asian storytelling. ATF this year will return as an in-person event held at Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

Themed as ‘Content is Still King”, the three-day conference at ATF 2022 will feature discussions and content showcases with a focus on exclusive insights and strategic visions for 2023 – what this means in the evolution of the industry today, its creative challenges, and the ingenuity of business models.

A gateway to Asia’s bustling market, the conference will also feature thought leadership sessions, educational masterclasses and insights into the latest viewing and production trends that will shape the entertainment scene in Asia. ATF 2022 will include visionary speakers from Wavve, G.H.Y. Culture & Media, CJ ENM, Nippon TV, Tik Tok, Viu, Warner Bros. Discovery, and many more.

Senior minister of state from Singapore’s Ministry of Communications and Information Tan Kiat How will grace the event as a guest-of-honour.

The first day will have a session titled ‘ATF Indonesian Pitch 2022’. The speakers are PT Surya Citra Media Tbk director David Setiawan Suwarto, PT Surya Citra Media Tbk director Harsiwi Achmad, Screenplay Films streaming SVP Anthony Buncio, Vidio MD Monika Rudijono and veteran film director, screenwriter, editor Monty Tiwa.

The keynote session titled ‘Looks like the beginning of the end’ surrounding how Netflix and Disney to bring back advertising entertainment will be presented by Omdia TV, video & advertising principal analyst Tony Gunnarsson.

Another session for the day, ‘Spotlight on Korea’ will have Screen International Asia Editor Jean Noh, TVING CEO Jay Yang, Wavve CEO Lee Tae-hyun, CJ ENM global content strategy Spencer Thomas, KT Studio Genie CEO Chul Yeon Kim (Kate), SLL CEO Kyung Moon Jung and DITURN CEO & chief creator Wonwoo Park as the speakers.

The other days will have sessions like ‘Secret sauce of format success’, ‘Taiwan Content Showcase’ and so on.