Prime Video releases ‘The Making of The Rings of Power’ on its X-Ray feature

Prime Video’s global hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has announced that a special look of the previously unreleased behind-the-scenes content from season one’s eight episodes is now available exclusively on X-Ray, via a full-screen experience which can be launched anytime while watching the series. Viewers can also access the X-Ray episodes by scrolling to the bonus content section on the series’ main page on Prime Video.

X-Ray’s behind-the-scenes content invites audiences to take a close, personal look at season one’s production, allowing fans to discover how the series meticulously brought J.R.R. Tolkien’s middle-earth to life in all of its splendour. These ‘making of’ pieces, each corresponding to the first season’s eight episodes, provide a thrilling deep dive into the series, with exclusive access, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with the cast, showrunners, executive producers, directors, and production team.

The Making of The Rings of Power gives fans a special inside look at the creation of the unique realms that make up middle-earth, including Númenor and Khazad-dûm, both shown on screen at the heights of their glory for the first time. These segments also reveal exciting details about the production design, set decoration, costumes, makeup, visual and special effects, stunts, sword fights, horseback riding, and so much more of the intricate preparation involved in creating this very special world.

The first season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been an unprecedented global success, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed. The highly anticipated series attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, and also debuted as the number one show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend.

The show has also broken all previous Prime Video records for the most viewers, and has driven more new Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content. Additionally, The Rings of Power is the top original series in every region, North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and the rest of the world. The season finale also created a global cultural moment, with multiple series-themed hashtags including #TheRingsofPower and others trending in 27 countries across Twitter for over 426 cumulative hours throughout the weekend.

On Smart TVs or streaming media devices: The Making of The Rings of Power behind-the-scenes pieces will be available as bonus content. Scroll to the bonus content section on the show’s main page, where all eight segments will be available to view individually.

All eight episodes of season one of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.