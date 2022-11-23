SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 to be held in Daegu starting 6 December

The 15th ACM SIGGRAPH Conference and Exhibition on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques in Asia will take place from 6 to 9 December at EXCO, in Daegu, South Korea. The event theme celebrates a ‘Colorful World’, and this year SIGGRAPH Asia expects to attract attendance from over 5,000 technical professionals.

“It is such an honor that Daegu has been chosen again to host the SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 after the 2020 event moved to a virtual edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we strive to provide a better platform to interact with global pioneers of computer graphics and emerging technologies, it will be awe-inspiring moments for all attendees. SIGGRAPH Asia and its community are in the vanguard of computer graphics within multifaceted contributors and inspiring submissions. It will be an ideal foreground of innovation to express and collaborate on extensive topics of its field. We are looking forward to welcoming all participants and visitors to Daegu,” said conference chair professor Soon Ki Jung.

SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 comprises a trade conference and exhibition. Key programs include Technical Papers, where new scholarly work is juried, explored and discussed by academia, the Computer Animation Festival, whose films are accompanied by panel discussions featuring representatives from the world’s leading animation houses, as well as Art Gallery led by Soh Yeong Roh as program chair and will feature an experiential creative space for visitors to get up close with the art and their artists.

While the conference presents discussions on the business aspects and technicalities of working with CGI, FX, and animation, the exhibition is a compelling showcase of the latest technologies in a manner that heightens all senses. It features the latest cutting-edge hardware and software applications for an immersive experience.

Recruitment is a key focus for several leading exhibitors at SIGGRAPH Asia 2022. Young graduates and those interested in making a mid-career transition and joining this rapidly growing, exciting industry are encouraged to attend the exhibition and meet international companies behind groundbreaking innovations.

Global technology organisations confirmed to participate in the SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 conference and exhibition include Adobe, AMD, Amazon Web Services, Autodesk Korea, CLO Virtual Fashion, DEXTERSTUDIOS, Disney Research, DNEG, Epic Games, Foundry, Fox Renderfarm, Google Research, ILM, Intel Corporation, IO Industries, Locus VFX Studio, Meta Reality Labs, Megalis VFX, Microsoft Research, Naver Z, NCSoft, NVIDIA, Pixar’s RenderMan, Ready Player Me, Renault Group, Ritsumeikan University, Seoul Robotics, SideFX, Tonko House, Vicon Motion Capture, Visol, Weta Digital, WISIWIG Studio and more.