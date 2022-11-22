PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya confirms ‘Bayonetta 4’  

As the game Bayonetta 3 came out a few weeks ago, it would have been reasonable to assume that nobody would anticipate the next part for some time given the significant gap between the second and third games. However, this isn’t the case. PlantinumGames VP Hideki Kamiya, the developer behind the Bayonetta franchise, unexpectedly made an announcement.

In reaction to certain criticisms of the Bayonetta 3 conclusion, Hideki Kamiya tweeted the news randomly. He said, “It seems that the ending of Bayo 3 wasn’t conveyed correctly to everyone, so I think Bayo 4 will be an unexpected development for everyone.” He simply announced the existence of the game without any significant fanfare or major announcement. For a big game like Bayonetta, this is a rather strange way of the announcement by the creator.

In any case, the news of a sequel so soon after the release of Bayonetta 3 should excite those who liked it. As the publisher Sega and Nintendo haven’t commented on the development of the game, updates can be expected in the upcoming months.