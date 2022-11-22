Dandelooo signs broadcast deals for three animated shows in Canada

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has announced several deals in Canada for a number of its preschool animated shows.

Société Radio Canada (SRC) has acquired the 2D TV Special Shooom’s Odyssey and the enchanting series Pompon Little Bear. Kid’s educational network Knowledge also acquired Shooom’s Odyssey in a previous deal. Deals for Pompon Little Bear and the award-winning series Jasmine & Jambo were also signed with kid’s educational networks TFO, Knowledge, and TVO.

Produced by Picolo Pictures, Shooom’s Odyssey is the winner of the Crystal Award for Best TV Production at the 2020 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the best shorts film – category up to six years fiction at Prix Jeunesse International 2020, the Best Animated Short Film for children at ANIMA 2020, Brussels and has garnered 33 international awards and over 70 festival selections.

Shooom, a baby owl, hatches just as a storm turns the bayou surrounding her tree upside down. No sooner has she fallen from her nest, the little fledgling totters off into the mangrove, pushing a second egg from the brood along with her. Come hell or high water she is determined to find a mother… even if that mom turns out to be an alligator or a raccoon!

Commissioned by France Televisions and produced by French animation company Supamonks Studio, Pompon Little Bear is based on the famous picture books by renowned and much-loved French author and illustrator Benjamin Chaud. The series targeted at four to seven-year-olds is directed by Matthieu Gaillard.

Pompon Little Bear is mischievous, cheerful, and playful but more than that he has an incredible and precious gift that brings great delight and tremendous enjoyment to his best friend Rita and his parents: he adds a bit of ‘extra’ to the ordinary. Thanks to his imagination and creativity making him take thousands of detours along the way, growing day by day becomes child’s play!

Nominated for Quality in Children’s TV Worldwide at Prix Jeunesse International and winner of the Best International Series at the Festival Ecran Jeunesse, Jasmine & Jambo is produced by Barcelona-based audio-visual production company Teidees and Televisió de Catalunya. Bursting with musical notes and humour, Jasmine & Jambo is an original show all about music directed by Silvia Cortés, co-founder of Teidees, and targeted at both upper pre-schoolers and parents.

Jasmine and Jambo are two friends who share a passion for music. They love music so much that everything they do is related to it. And they live in the perfect place: Soundland a surreal land where music reigns.