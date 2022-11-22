Indium Software launches new end-to-end game development studio iXie

iXie, the gaming division of Indium Software, unveiled its new brand identity, including a change in the logo, visual identity and a new website. The new brand marks the launch of iXie’s end-to-end game development studio, offering a wide range of gaming services to top video game companies across the globe.

After more than a decade of experience in testing different genres of games and performing data analytics for 100+ marquee game companies, across 450+ game titles and 1000+ gaming devices, this announcement marks iXie’s entry into the world of game design and development as a service. iXie’s newly introduced full-stack gaming services include game development, art production, game quality assurance, and game localisation.

Indium Software COO and head of gaming Ramesh Krishnamurthy said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that iXie is expanding into the gaming-as-a-service market with a holistic game design and development competency. Our services reflect our passion for gaming, deep gaming expertise and proven engineering strength.”

Indium Software SVP of marketing Mohan Raman added, “The rebranding represents an evolved iXie, both inside the company and out, with a strategy hyper-focused on the global gaming industry and the rapidly evolving game development landscape. The new brand and website are a visual reflection of the real-world potential of our expanded capabilities, thus creating an unprecedented end-gamer user experience.”

New logo and brand colours: As a prominent representation of the company, people and brand, the new logo is simple, smart and playful. Inspired by the core element of the X in Indium’s logo, the X in iXie represents a differentiated value proposition to customers – the X factor, with a cheeky play on the console button. The multitude of fresh colours speaks to the diversity and richness that truly represents the gaming universe and its vast gamer community.

“With a strong foundation in niche digital engineering capabilities across emerging technologies and extensive gaming services expertise as our two key pillars, our mid to long-term strategic adjacency segues into next-horizon capabilities around web3 and metaverse, with our foray into end-to-end gaming services. Towards this, our new brand reflects who we are today and symbolizes our future,” said Indium Software EVP and head of strategy Karthik Sridossan.