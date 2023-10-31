The winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards

With over 15 years of experience in the AVGC industry, AnimationXpress introduced the second edition of AVGC 40 Under 40 awards in association with Autodesk. Through this initiative, our mission is to recognise and honour the incredible talents that have made outstanding contributions to the Indian AVGC ecosystem, all under the age of 40.

The AVGC 40 Under 40 awards take place in person at Desi Toons, a one-day conclave within Indiajoy at HICC Hyderabad. IndiaJoy is one of the largest expos to celebrate gaming and digital media and entertainment content and is taking place from 31 October to 4 November 2023.

The AVGC 40 Under 40 initiative encompasses the entire spectrum of the AVGC universe. We celebrate not only the artists but also the technical wizards, innovators, and storytellers who breathe life into this world. AVGC 40 Under 40 nominees and winners have made significant contributions to the Indian AVGC industry, including but not limited to animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics.

The awards began with a keynote by AnimationXpress chairman, founder and editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari. This was followed by a keynote from Autodesk India & SAARC technical solutions manager – M&E Samit Shetty.

Following this was a presentation by Citrus Ink Studio founder/CEO Vrinda Sood, Charuvi Design Labs founder & creative director Charuvi Agrawal and PhantomFX Studio head of CG Anish Sreedhar.

The AVGC 40 Under 40 jury comprised of Wanvari; Punnaryug Artvision founder and FICCI AVGC forum chairman Ashish Kulkarni; Gamitronics CEO Rajat Ojha; Bot VFX founder & CEO Hitesh Shah; VFX supervisor Srinivas Mohan; Vimanika Comics, Kalapani Comics, Vimanika Studios, Merchandise CEO & founder Karan Vir Arora; Kini Studios founder Abhijeet Kini.

Below is the full list of winners of AVGC 40 Under 40 2023:

Amar Pawale – Animation

Aniruddho Chakraborty – Comics

Anish Sreedhar – VFX

Anuj Kumar

Aparna Sundaresan – Comics

Arjun Sarode

Aswin Manikandan – Animation

Brian D’Costa – Animation

Deepak Gurijala – Gaming

Deepak Sharma – Comics

Dilip Arjun – Gaming

Diya Gambhir – Animation

Dr Rajeev Tamhankar – Comics

Dr Rajeev Rastogi – VFX

Druhin Mukherjee – Gaming

Dushyant Kumar Kashyap – VFX

Gaurav Pati – Animation

Gnana Shekar – Gaming

Goverdhan Gosavi – Gaming

Hemant Kumar – Comics

Jaswinder Singh Sohal – Gaming

Lalit Kumar Sharma – Comics

Mario Royston Gaming

Muktesh Kathare – Animation

Nikhil Chandran – Gaming

Nupur Sharma – Animation

Pooja Amravanshi – VFX

Praveen Fernandes – Animation

Prinita Gautam – Animation

Rakesh Venugopalan – VFX

Ram Dhumne – Animation

Roshni Sehgal

Sania Shaikh – Animation

Shashank Kulkarni – Animation

Shivam Dhoot – Gaming

Sourabh Kumar – Animation

Tanvi Vijaykumar Mestry – Animation

Vinita Bachani – Animation

Vivek Nag – Animation

Vrinda Sood

Yash Thakur – Animation