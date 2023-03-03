A new Treehouse original series Builder Brothers Dream Factory (40x11min) nails down its world premiere on Sunday, 26 March at 9:40 AM ET and will stream live and on-demand on STACKTV.

The series is inspired by the popular Canadian reality TV show Property Brothers starring Drew and Jonathan Scott. The Scott brothers’ shows are beloved by families across the country who connect with their can-do and always fun-loving approach.

The animated series will be distributed by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana and is co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment.

In the series, the brothers are regular kids who use their extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart – coupled with a big dose of ‘Twinspiration’ to help friends and solve problems in the neighbourhood by dreaming big, really big, sometimes too big! Along with best friends Mel and Ayana, the brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make their world a better place, one big dream at a time.

Scott Brothers Entertainment kids VP Amory Millard said, “We are so proud of this show and are excited for families to experience the creative world of the Builder Brothers. Audiences can expect to see the same amount of wit, imagination, and creative construction as they always do from Drew and Jonathan.”

Drew Scott said, “This series is one of our most personal projects to date. Now that we have our own kids, we are more attuned to sharing the values our own parents instilled in us, but in a fresh and familiar way that resonates with families everywhere.”

Jonathan Scott added, “We were raised to believe that we can dream up any big idea, and there’s always a creative way to come together and solve any problem. We hope this series will inspire optimism and teamwork in every home and school across the country.”

Recently Nelvana signed on longtime partner Discovery Kids Latin America as part of its first major international distribution deal for Builder Brothers Dream Factory in Latin America.

Sinking Ship’s Carla de Jong, Matt Bishop, and Blair Powers, and Scott Brothers Entertainment’s Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, and Amory Millard serve as executive producers for Builder Brothers Dream Factory.

Treehouse can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.