Toonz Entertainment, the distribution wing of global kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group, has appointed Bernhard Stephan as commercial distribution director in Russia and Maria Romanelli as senior sales manager in Italy.

These newly created roles in the sales arm are part of Toonz Entertainment’s restructuring with the aim to become a leading distribution partner across different geographies.

Bernhard Stephan

Stephan started his media career in 2000 with TV Loonland AG as head of licensing and then moved on to Discovery Networks as EMEA manager in the program sales and licensing division (today Warner Media), based in Munich and Moscow. He has also worked as country manager in Russia and CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) at Red Bull Media House and took management roles as CCO at YFE AG and head of media at Animaccord.

At Toonz, he will lead the distribution business in French-speaking and German-speaking territories in CEE, Russia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and MENA (Middle East and North Africa).

Maria Romanelli

Maria Romanelli, an industry veteran having over four decades of experience in developing international business and licensing and merchandising started her career in mid-80s in the UK at CPLG as head of international. She was instrumental in setting up the Italian division of consumer products for Warner Bros. and restructuring the UK one. Further on, she joined Saban and was involved over the years with Fox Kids and Jetix. In addition to her licensing and merchandising work, she was involved in TV co-production, and TV and video distribution.

Toonz co-production, distribution and syndication division TV president Bruno Zarka said that the appointment of these two veterans will add more muscle to the Toonz Entertainment division. “We are adding 258 hours of additional content to our distribution catalogue this year and together with our partners we are optimistic about acquiring new business, as there is always demand for quality kids and family entertainment content,” he shared.