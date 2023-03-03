Simple Viral Games aka SVG, a hyper-casual mobile gaming platform, announced raising Rs 4 crores (500,000 USD) in a pre-seed round led by WEH Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Eximius Ventures, PointOne Capital, Force Ventures and a few angels including Ankit Agrawal (founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho) and Prashant Sachan (founder and CEO of AppsForBharat).

Founded in December 2022 by Rahul KR and Sourav Badami, SVG is focused on giving the best mobile gaming experience to India. This platform will serve users from all age groups. On their app named TimePass, users can discover and play various games without downloading each game. One needs to simply swipe up to see a new game reel.

Speaking of the platform, the founders said, “We are making Bharat (India) discover and play the world’s best, most simple, fun and innovative games! Imagine a video game arcade, which has 1000s of games to choose from and you can start playing with a single tap, all in one single app.”

Speaking on the investment, WEH Ventures general partner Rohit Krishna said, “Except gaming, almost all other content categories have platforms that focus on personalised, infinite scrolls.”

“Our goal is to become a TikTok-like platform for hyper-casual/casual games and empower game developers and studios to publish their instant games on our platform, get distribution right away and earn with the revenue share,” the founders explained. “In the next three-five years we wish to have over 100M monthly active gamers on our platform. Built in India, built for Bharat.”

Currently, the app has over 20 games and is adding new games every week. The company has started working with game developers and studios as well to onboard their games onto the TimePass app.