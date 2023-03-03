DNEG along with its VFX and animation boutique company, ReDefine, received the coveted Zee Cine Award for the best visual effects for its work on the movie Brahmastra.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 was staged on 26 February 2023 with several renowned celebrities in attendance. Among the attendees were the award-winning VFX supervisors Jaykar Arudra from DNEG and Viral Thakkar from ReDefine, who played crucial roles in achieving the awe-inspiring visual effects that added to Brahmastra’s immersive experience.

Brahmastra was one of the biggest hits of 2022, boasting an ensemble cast that included Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among others. The movie has gained attention for its stunning visual effects. The team of skilled artists and technicians at DNEG and ReDefine brought the film’s imaginative world to life with over 4500 VFX shots.

Expressing his enthusiasm about winning this honour, DNEG global production and operations president Merzin Tavaria said, “Our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality of work, with DNEG and ReDefine collaborating seamlessly to bring Ayan Mukerji’s vision to life, has resulted in this incredible recognition. Our dedication to technological and VFX advancements has enabled us to lead while creating breathtaking visual effects for our biggest Indian project to date. This award is a source of immense pride and joy for our team, and we remain committed to pursuing excellence and innovation in the world of visual effects and animation.”

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards for best visual effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY Awards for its high-quality VFX work. In the past, DNEG has won Academy Awards for Dune, Tenet, First Man, Blade Runner 2049, Ex Machina, Interstellar and Inception.