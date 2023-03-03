Lingokids launched a new puppet series for kids called Lucas & Me. Lingokids is an award-winning app that is helping transform the way children gain educational and modern life skills.

The series trailer is on YouTube, and one can watch it on the Lingokids app, where episodes will be released regularly.

In an ever-changing world that sometimes forgets the power of play, Lucas & Me features the story of a delightful mouse and puppy duo that embark on adventures together and learn important modern life skills along the way.

The series illustrates key lessons in friendship, responsibility and dealing with real-life situations. A blend of 2D animation and live puppets, the show is designed for ages two to five but is also relevant for grown-ups.

In each episode, the two main characters model positive behaviours and attitudes for children to emulate. From facing fears during thunderstorms to learning about forgiveness, Lucas & Me supports children’s development by integrating educational lessons with delightful experiences and loveable characters.

“At Lingokids, we strongly believe that characters are the best learning companions for kids of all ages,” said Lingokids content strategy director Vladimir Klimov. “Lucas and Me give life to two entertaining friends who will help our youngest viewers obtain valuable knowledge about the world. It’s a show for the entire family with many plot elements that will engage parents as much as kids.”

“The idea of Lucas & Me comes from my pet beagle, Lucas, from my teen years,” said Guillermo García-Carsí (creator of Pocoyo). “It’s a character I’ve been wanting to develop for years now. My first attempt to introduce him was in Pocoyó as a secondary character named Lula, but now in this series he is the star, and we can appreciate his personality in all his humour and glory. This is the story of a cute-as-chaotic beagle and his friend, a savvy mouse who teaches him about right and wrong, without losing his cool (or at least trying not to).”

Lucas & Me was created and directed by García-Carsí. The scripts were co-written by García Carsí and Baboon Animation, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated animation studio. The voice behind the character of the mouse is Mike Pollock, who also voiced the iconic Mr Eggman in Sonic the Hedgehog.