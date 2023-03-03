After the success of his last instalment, actor Kartik Aaryan has announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, in which he will reprise his role as Rooh Baba. The actor posted the news on his social media handles on Wednesday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in 2024 on the occasion of Diwali.

Along with the announcement, Aaryan shared a brief video featuring his popular dialogue from part two while being dressed as Rooh Baba. The video showcases the abandoned mansion of Bhawaninagar where all the action of part two occurred.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned around Rs. 250 crore at the worldwide box office and garnered favourable reviews from critics and viewers. Apart from Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra were also part of the star cast.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series along with Cine1 Studios. Bazmee and Kumar have confirmed that they’ll be reprising their role in part three.

Being a horror-comedy, part two had several sequences which used VFX extensively. RedChilliesVFX delivered the VFX for the film which included complex sequences involving the double and triple roles of Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. Several other techniques like the Technonodolly Motion Control system, de-aging, digidoubles and others were used in the film.

For part three, the audience will have to wait to see what more the creators of the film have to offer in terms of story, VFX and action.