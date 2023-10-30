Gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies has unveiled its new game publishing division – Nazara Publishing – to launch high-quality games for the Indian and international markets. The company will partner with various Indian and global developers to localise and bring these games to the large gaming base in India as well as publish games made by Indian developers globally.

Nazara will invest a minimum of Rs 1 crore per game. It aims to launch up to 20 games over the next 18 months. In addition to capital, Nazara will provide developers with support on game design, localisation, data analytics capabilities, beta testing and quality assurance, enhanced monetisation and strong distribution through smart user acquisition spends and platform partnerships.

Under the Nazara Publishing umbrella, developers will also have access to mentors in the form of industry leaders and experts. This holistic support will empower game studios to not only successfully publish their games but also to overcome challenges, accelerate their growth, and create a lasting impact in the Indian gaming landscape.

Nazara Technologies CEO & joint MD Nitish Mittersain said, “Nazara Publishing is poised to revolutionise India’s gaming landscape, aiming to become the country’s premier game publishing platform. We are dedicated to nurturing both Indian and global game developers, providing resources, expertise, and a robust network to bring top-tier gaming experiences to India’s vast audience. With a special focus on supporting Indian developers, Nazara sees a significant opportunity in the Make-in-India initiative, positioning ourselves at the forefront of this burgeoning industry.”

Game developers and studios looking to partner with Nazara Publishing to bring their games to a broader audience can apply through the Nazara Publishing’s official website.