Video game art studio Lakshya Digital is the diversity and inclusion partner at the 2023 edition of IGDC to be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Hyderabad from 2 to 4 November 2023. Lakshya Digital, which is a part of the Dublin-headquartered Keywords Studios family, runs special training and recruitment initiatives to bring more women into the field of game development.

“IGDC is an important platform for promoting gaming as a career choice for all, underscoring the rapid growth of the Indian gaming industry and its potential to provide a comprehensive solution from learning to earning,” said Lakshya Digital founder and CEO Manvendra Shukul. “We are at the forefront of advocating for a more inclusive gaming landscape and are committed to helping young talent achieve their dreams in the gaming industry. We look forward to participating in IGDC 2023 to share our experiences and inspire the next generation of game developers.”

Beyond its role as the Diversity and Inclusion partner for the conference, the company has, as with various previous editions of the conference, provided key support in organising this year’s edition of IGDC. Lakshya Digital India production head Anando Banerjee heads the conference’s content committee, while Lakshya’s Bangalore studio director Raju Patil and Pune studio head Mayank Rajpoot serve as curators for the production and art tracks, respectively.

Various other Lakshya employees will also contribute to IGDC 2023 by delivering talks, conducting workshops and panels, and participating in panels. Shukul will conduct the keynote panel discussion, art director Abhinandan Ghosh will deliver a talk, associate art director Pradeep Kumar will conduct a workshop, and country head Taruna Arora and business development director Arjun Agnihotri will participate in panel discussions.

Shukul and Banerjee also serve on IGDC’s Advisory Council.

Attendees at IGDC 2023 can expect an array of exciting activities and prizes. Lakshya Digital has organised engaging contests for booth visitors and social media fans, with participants having the chance to win PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles daily at the event. The social media challenge has already gained momentum, with winners to be announced during the event at HICC, Hyderabad.