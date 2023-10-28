Canada-based Nelvana and London-based Toikido have launched six new Piñata Smashlings shorts on Nelvana’s Keep it Weird YouTube channel which are featured on YouTube Kids home page.

The international producer, distributor and licensor of children’s animated and live action content Nelvana has produced the shorts. Based on the popular Roblox game, the original shorts immerse kids into the Piñataverse world ahead of the series in development that was announced earlier this year.

In the Piñata Smashlings shorts, we meet five friends who have been thrown together by fate to form a team of very, very unlikely heroes. Whether questing across the land, pranking the Piñatas in Piñata Village, or rescuing Smashlings from the no-good Bitter Bashlings, the Smashlings make the most out of every day as they learn to be heroes while celebrating being exactly who they are.

“Our team has loved the challenge of giving these adorable and iconic characters their own distinct personalities,” said Nelvana Enterprises & Kids Can Press VP Mellany Welsh. “With their eclectic and hilarious escapades, the Smashlings are sure to captivate kids worldwide with their shenanigans. As the game continues to soar in popularity on Roblox, YouTube is the ideal stage to bring everyone’s favourite Smashlings to life and connect with the younger digital generation.”

Some of these shorts are enhanced by music and an opening theme song performed by Grammy-winning producer Jason Perry, along with Adam Nagy and Rich Savage. For an extra treat just in time for the spooky season, viewers can enjoy a Halloween-themed song, performed by Perry, Lana Carillo and Nagy.

“Piñata Smashlings is an ever-expanding, multi-platform franchise that encompasses gaming, animation, music, toys, publishing, collaborations, and more,” said Toikido CEO Darran Garnham. “Nelvana is the perfect partner for the brand as they breathe vibrant life into our cherished characters, promising a vivid and engaging entertainment experience for kids as we launch the new shorts on YouTube.”

Nelvana is in the process of developing a brand-new animated children’s series inspired by the gaming IP, which has been played two million times since its debut in the summer. Fans in Canada and USA can currently explore the Piñata Smashlings toy collection, featuring plush toys, figurines, and playsets, both online and at Walmart retail locations.