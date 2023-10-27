Teacups – ©2023 Varicoloured

Spark Animation taking place from 9 to 12 November in Vancouver, Canada and online, has revealed its winners of 2023 selected by the festival jury during a weekend of deliberations.

Oscar-winning director and champion of independent animation Bill Plympton will be awarded this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the art form. The festival will also host the Canadian Premiere of the director’s latest film Slide.

The awards will be presented in person at the Spark Animation Celebration screening on 12 November. Most of the award-winning films will also be available on demand as part of Spark Animation Online from 13 November to 31 December 2023.

Best in Show category winner Teacups tells the incredible true story of Don Ritchie’s heroic interactions with hundreds of suicidal individuals. It was selected by the jury “for its bold and artistic cinematic achievement which skillfully weaves a heartfelt narrative that captivates audiences with its non-sentimental approach.”

The Diversity Award celebrates films and filmmakers who champion the rich tapestry of human experiences through their work.

Boat People – ©2023 National Film Board of Canada

Here is a full list of the winners:

Best in Show

Teacups – Alec Green, Finbar Watson (Australia)

Winner, Canadian Film

A Crab in the Pool – Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel (Canada)

Director’s Prize

Living The Dream – Ben Meinhardt (Canada)

Diversity Award

Our Uniform – Yegane Moghaddam (Iran)

Boat People – Thao Lam, Kjell Boersm (Canada)

Winner, Student Film

Tapir Memories – Pedro Nel Cabrera Vanegas (Switzerland)

Special Mention, Artistic Achievement

Stabat Mater – Hadrien Maton, Quentin Wittevrongel, Arnaud Mege, Coline Thelliez, William Defrance (France)

Special Mention, Comedy

The Bubby Bear Show – Thavin Vongpatanasin (USA)

My Name is Edgar and I Have a Cow – Filip Diviak (Czechia)

Special Mention, Technical Achievement

On the 8th Day – Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, Théo Duhautois (France)

Winner, Commercial

Potato Falls – Janina Putzker (Germany)

Winner, VFX

A Calling. From the Desert. To the Sea – Murad Abu Eisheh (Germany)

Winner, Music Video

Still Alive – Etienne Guignard (France)

Honorable Mention, Cinematic

Astrolander – Maximus Trest (Canada)

GameVerse Prize

Overwatch 2 “Calling” feat. Sojourn – Ben Dai (Canada)