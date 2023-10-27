On the 26 October, a beach cleanup at Mahim Beach was carried out by the Valorant playing community to commemorate one year since the introduction of the first Indian agent in the game, Harbor.

This also marked an entire year of India’s presence in the Valorant’s in-game ecosystem. This serves as an opportunity for Indian esports organisation Global Esports to engage with and give back to the Indian gaming community.

The entire team of Global Esports including the company’s founders Dr. Rushindra Sinha and Mohit Israney were present. Others in participation included esports athletes Binks, Pinkcess, Casper, Jimmy Gaming, Harsh Khelraay, SkRossi and the management and creators from various organisations.

Global Esports is the only South Asian Riot-partnered team in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) and have recently announced their roster for the 2024 season.