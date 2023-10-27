Annual design competition GO48 International Design Challenge 2023 has launched today, 27 October on International Animation Day. The competition is open to students, graduates, young designers and any passionate creator from around the world.

Budding designers as well as seasoned professionals can participate in diverse design fields like graphic design, film making, UI/UX, product design, 3D modeling, character animation and more categories. Each competition in a design field comprises two challenges, where participants will get 48 minutes to 48 hours to complete them. The competition’s esteemed international jury ensures that the particpants’ work gets the recognition it deserves.

GO48 is an annual design competition that is celebrating creative excellence since 2012. Now in its 14th year, the competition has grown in stature and diversity, drawing participants from around the world. The competition is sponsored by Chandigarh Design School and SXILL. “GO48 has always been a testament to the talent and innovation in the design world,” said Chandigarh Design School founder Vineet Raj Kapoor. SXILL founder Neelu Kapoor emphasised the competition’s unique ability to nurture creativity and push boundaries.

AnimationXpress is a media partner of the challenge. The company’s COO Neha Singhal Mehta said, “We are privileged to associate with one of world’s leading competitions and bring it to our subscribers. This would help us serve our community better.”

Joining the growing design community are students and professionals from prestigious universities like BITS Pilani, PEC, Thapar University, DTU, NID, LPU, CU, Srishti, SXILL and more, as well as peers from China, Taiwan, Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Canada, Argentina, and other countries.

Below are the categories in which participants can compete:

Graphic Design

Motion Graphics

Photography

Film Making

UI Design

UX Design

Product Design

Design Research

3D Modeling

Animation

Character Design

Game Design

For more information on the competition and registration instructions, one can visit the GO48 International Challenge website.