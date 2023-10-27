Alexandra Rosenberg

Indian animation studio Digitoonz recently started a new office in Glendale, California in USA. Joining the California office as production VP is Alexandra Rosenberg.

In this role, Rosenberg is responsible for building a slate of animated and live-action projects targeting kids and families. She will also be engaging in international co-production partnerships and will be working more closely with North American partners. Starting officially this week, she will report to Digitoonz CEO Vikas Kumar.

Based in LA, Rosenberg has worked with prestigious production houses like Walt Disney Animation and Netflix. She is well-versed in the kids and animation business. She began her career assisting the VP of creative at Disney Television Animation LA, overseeing key contents of various series. She then moved into production at Walt Disney Animation Studio in Burbank, where she worked on feature films including Zootopia, Moana, Ralph Breaks The Internet, and Raya & The Last Dragon. After working at Illumination Entertainment on projects such as Mario, Minions 2, and Migration, Rosenberg spent two years working as a production manager at Netflix Feature Animation, where she was until mid 2023.

At Digitoonz, Rosenberg is actively seeking many types of projects for development—preschool series with clear play patterns, character-driven comedies for six- to 11-year-olds, four-quadrant films/specials and adult-skewing series.

Kumar said that hiring Rosenberg is the latest step in Digitoonz’s ongoing growth strategy to develop more of its own projects. “Most importantly, the hire reflects our studio’s objective to grow original content,” he noted.

Digitoonz came into existence in 2009 and since then, has produced dozens of animated TV series and feature films. The company CEO Kumar’s visionary plan is to expand the roots of its studio in North America to acquire new projects and clients to develop, produce and deliver the best quality animated and live action mainstream series, feature films, game and TV series.

In India, Digitoonz has studios in the cities of New Delhi and Kolkata, with around 600 artists.