India’s first-ever international film festival – AniMela – will be held in Mumbai in January 2024. Aniverse & Visual Arts Foundation (AVF) is bringing Annecy Festival’s International MIFA Campus to India for the very first time, through AniMela, with support from the French Institute in India (IFI) and Rubika Institute.

Indian artists, animators and creators will have the opportunity to attend an Annecy International Animation Festival workshop in India, only at AniMela – India’s first international animation, VFX, gaming, comics and XR festival.

What is the International MIFA Campus (IMC)?

Annecy Festival’s Film Market – MIFA, exports its skills and experience to support professional talents through its International MIFA Campus. The aim of this project is two-fold: to make projects market-ready, and to prepare participants to effectively pitch their projects to potential buyers.

AniMela, in collaboration with MIFA Annecy, will select five work-in-progress projects across the Short Films, Feature Films and TV Series categories, to participate in a four-day free intensive Creative & Pitch Development workshop in Mumbai, from 16 to 19 January 2024. Under the expert guidance of mentors from Annecy, participants will be able to take their projects to the next level, giving the creative direction they need to enter the global market.

Upon successful completion of the workshop, participants get the opportunity to pitch to a curated list of industry professionals at the AniMela pitch. Selected projects also stand the chance to present their pitches at the India Pitch Session, held at Annecy in France.

“Annecy is proud to be partnering with AniMela 2024, bringing the International MIFA campus workshops to Indian talents. During the four days, the Indian projects will benefit from mentoring sessions by MIFA experts, in order to get the most out of their stories and styles. We look forward to welcoming them all to Annecy next June and to enrich the global content at MIFA with original Indian animation content,” said MIFA head Veronique Encrenaz.

“We are happy and proud to be able to work alongside Indian talents as mentoring experts during the International MIFA Campus workshop. We are looking forward to discovering the projects and artists. We’ll support them as best we can during this workshop in preparation for MIFA 2024” said artistic producer and AniMela International MIFA Campus mentor Delphine Nicolini. “This workshop comes as the perfect opportunity for Indian talent to finally share their stories with a global audience!

The deadline to submit projects is 20 November 2023. One can visit the AniMela website for more information and details about the pitch development.