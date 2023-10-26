Ultra Media & Entertainment Group participated in Mipcom 2023 by opening international integration rights for their new OTT apps – Ultra Jhakaas and Ultra Video.

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group director Rajat Agrawal said, “There always has been a huge demand from the [Mipcom] participants and visitors for Indian content here. In fact, we had foreseen this trend and had every year been bringing varied titles and content for the discerning visitors. This year too we are quite optimistic about getting a good response from the buyers and the sales agents here.”

The company showcased Bollywood films, TV series and 4000 plus minutes of animation content from its stable at the Mip market.

The company’s recently launched Ultra Jhakaas is a Marathi OTT platform featuring films, TV series, music, comedy, romance, cookery shows, kids animation, crime and more. The company will launch its Hindi OTT platform Ultra Video in December. It will stream popular Bollywood films and other entertaining content.

In Mipcom this year, the company presented and pitched both these OTT apps to other international OTT players and connected TV internet enabled television providers. This will help these players to provide their existing and new customers complete access to the content of both the Ultra apps.

Ultra opened international sales enquiries for all platforms except theatrical, for the multilingual film Antony. It’s a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships and explores the theme of bonds that are closer to the heart than the blood connections. Directed by highly acclaimed film director and scriptwriter Joshiy, the film stars award-winning actor Joju George. He will be supported by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemba Vinod Jose and Nyla Usha in the lead roles. A teaser of the film will be released on 19 October and the film will be released in theatres all over India on 23 November in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Ultra displayed various Indian films at the market including Bollywood films as well as blockbusters of 80s and 90s. Some of these films are critically acclaimed and have won awards in many international film festivals worldwide. The company presented Indian TV shows, Indian regional films, and international and Indian animation content.

To cater to the expanding global entertainment industry in Mipcom, Ultra extended its pre and post-production studio services like: DI (colour grading), editing, audio designing and mixing, dubbing and recording with 5.1 / 7.1 mixing studio, scanning, film preservation, restoration, colourisation, archival solutions and more.