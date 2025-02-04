Mattel to fund over 80 nonprofits to mark its 80th anniversary

Mattel has kicked off its 80th anniversary with “80 Moments for 80 Years,” a year-long philanthropic campaign. The company will donate resources and funds to over 80 nonprofits globally and launch more than 80 philanthropic activations in 2025 through its “Play it Forward’ program.

Featuring in-kind donations, volunteerism, and strategic nonprofit collaborations, these efforts aim to support children, families and communities worldwide. Throughout 2025, the Mattel Children’s Foundation will spotlight nonprofit partnerships and charitable efforts which are dedicated to serving those who need it most and honouring the company’s belief that every child has a fundamental right to play.

“Since Mattel’s founding in 1945, giving back has been at the heart of our mission, embedded in its culture and amplified through the purpose of its brands,” said Mattel global corporate events and philanthropy vice president Nancy Molenda. “As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we’re continuing to Play it Forward by partnering with over 80 of our longstanding nonprofit partners.”

Regional partnerships

In the US, Mattel will celebrate 20 years of partnership with Save the Children by supporting the organisation’s “Make Summer Fair” initiative, which helps fill critical gaps in early learning in rural America by providing various ways for children to learn and engage over the summer. Other US partners include Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), Easterseals Disability Services, Feed the Children, Good+Foundation, Girls, The Salvation Army, and more.

In EMEA, the company will support BILD hilft e. V. Ein Herz für Kinder and Tafel Deutschland, Stützende Hände and Deutsche Kinderkrebsstiftung (German Child Cancer Foundation) in Germany, with more partners to be shared soon. In Latin America, Mattel will also support Save the Children, Aldeias Infantis in Brazil (advocating for children’s right to family) and Cocrea in Colombia (promoting local sustainability in the cultural and creative ecosystem).

In APAC, the company will support Starlight Children’s Foundation in Australia, Rotary Club of Hangzhou in China, Special Olympics in Hong Kong, Access India and Premnidhi Special School in India, The Kindness Collective in New Zealand, and Sao Bien in Vietnam.

Global partnerships

Mattel is helping Make-A-Wish to grant wishes for children facing a critical illness. Recently, Hot Wheels, the number one selling toy in the world, helped grant a wish to a child and their family.

They received a personal tour of Mattel’s Handler Team Design Center in El Segundo, California, where they met with Hot Wheels designers. The experience culminated with the child receiving a one-of-a-kind custom Hot Wheels car. Additional wishes will be granted during World Wish Month in April, with Mattel offices worldwide participating.

International Day of Play

In celebration of International Day of Play in June, Mattel will continue the celebration and bring play to Washington D.C. with activities focused on child health. Additionally, the company will host its fifth annual “Play it Forward Global Volunteer Week,” with hundreds of children attending Camp Mattel at the El Segundo campus, and more activations taking place throughout the week at every Mattel campus and community globally.