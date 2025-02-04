WildBrain and Jetpack alum Rebecca Lugo joins Pipeline’s sales and business development director

Rebecca Lugo

Bolstering its executive leadership team, global animation production company Pipeline Studios (Dora, Work It Out Wombats!) has appointed WildBrain and Jetpack alum Rebecca Lugo as director of sales and business development.

In this role, Lugo will focus on fostering strategic partnerships, and spearhead worldwide sales, distribution, acquisitions, and co-productions at Pipeline. Her results-oriented approach and proficiency in navigating international markets and crafting innovative sales strategies will play a key role in strengthening Pipeline Studio’s growing slate of original content.

“We are excited to welcome Rebecca to our team of superstars,” said Pipeline Studios CEO and co-founder Luis Lopez. “Her leadership, vision, and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate our global expansion. Her ability to foster a collaborative and forward-thinking approach to delivering premium content makes her a perfect fit for Pipeline’s mission and values.”

In her most recent role as head of global sales at Jetpack Distribution, Lugo successfully led her team to achieve a #3 global ranking in the Kidscreen Hot50. Her strategies and resilience positioned her team to exceed sales targets, even during one of the industry’s most challenging years.

During her nine-year tenure at WildBrain as sales manager, she played a pivotal role in content strategies and placement for globally-recognised brands, including Teletubbies, Caillou, Strawberry Shortcake, Polly Pocket, Carmen Sandiego, and Bob the Builder. She worked closely with programming, development, and finance teams to maximise opportunities across multiple platforms.

Lugo shared, “Pipeline is a creative force in the industry known for its innovation, creativity, and commitment to excellence. I’m so excited to help expand our vision forward and forge impactful partnerships in this ever-evolving business.”