Bandai Namco Entertainment injects additional investment in SuperGaming

After its initial investment in Indian game developer SuperGaming in March 2023, Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment (Elden Ring, Dark Souls Trilogy, One Piece, Pac-Man) has made an additional investment in the studio.

This investment was made through Bandai Namco’s startup fund 021, which was launched in April 2022. While the investment amount remains undisclosed, the 021 Fund typically provides capital ranging from 10 million to 500 million yen ($75,000 to $3.75 million) per startup.

The 021 Fund, which aims to create new entertainment experiences while strengthening existing businesses, has identified India as a key growth market. Alongside India, the fund also sees potential in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. By backing strategic partners, the fund seeks to expand the Bandai Namco brand and explore new opportunities in these regions.

“Bandai Namco doubling down on their investment is a strong vote of confidence in our mission and our team —to build world-class games and gaming infrastructure from India for India and the world. This renewed partnership validates our commitment to shaping the future of gaming, not just in India but on a global stage,” said SuperGaming CEO & co-founder Roby John.

SuperGaming, founded in 2019 by John, Sanket Nadhani, Christelle D’cruz, Sreejit J, and Navneet Waraich, known for mobile titles such as Silly Royale, Tower Conquest and MaskGun and most recently Indus, has also built a cloud-based live-ops game development engine SuperPlatform. Announced last year in collaboration with Google Cloud, SuperPlatform provides a SaaS-based solution for game developers, allowing them to build and manage games seamlessly while integrating with popular game engines like Unity and Unreal Engine.

Bandai Namco Entertainment is among SuperPlatform’s customers, with its official Pac-Man game—boasting over one billion downloads—powered by the technology.

SuperGaming previously raised $5.5 million in Series A funding from investors including Akatsuki Entertainment Technology Fund, Skycatcher, BAce Capital, and Dream Incubator.