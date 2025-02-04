Dandelooo and TFOU’s new animated series ‘Hold on Gaston!’ in development

French company Dandelooo and TF1’s children’s morning programming block TFOU have announced the development of a new animated series Hold on Gaston!. The series (52 x 11 minutes) is aimed at children in the age group of four to seven years.

Synopsis of the series: Welcome to Univille-on-Joy! In this peaceful village surrounded by green hills life is really nice. There lives Gaston (and his friends), a young unicorn like many others… well, almost. Gaston is unique: his rainbow mane changes colors according to his emotions… ooops!

Dandelooo producers and founders Emmanuèle Pétry and Jean-Baptiste Wery said, “Hold on Gaston! is a fantastic opportunity to tell fun, colourful stories for children aged four to seven while addressing the core themes of emotions and how to manage them. Because for Gaston, life is a big wheel of emotions that he turns with appetite and playfulness. Beyond the narratives, the charm of Hold on Gaston! comes from the imaginative world created by Aurélie Chien Chow Chine.”

TF1 Group youth programming head Yann Labasque added, “The book series Little Unicorn has always been among one of our favourites. Gaston experiences his emotions deeply, whether he’s happy, sad or angry, which makes him incredibly endearing and authentic. His adventures are entertaining and offer valuable life lessons. These moments are either happy or challenging, his vivid emotions and unique way of interacting with those around him resonate with each young reader and soon with young viewers on TFOU.”

The series is adapted from a book series Little Unicorn, written by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine and published by Hachette Enfants.

The author Chine commented, “Seeing Gaston come to life as an animated character is a dream come true, especially for me, coming from the animation world. I’m thrilled that we will be able to watch him live out his emotions in brand-new adventures. An animated series is a beautiful extension of children’s books.”

Hachette Enfants director Sarah Koegler-Jacquet mentioned, “When Aurélie Chien Chow Chine introduced us to Gaston’s emotional adventures, we were immediately captivated by this universal, timeless, generous, sincere, and incredibly endearing character! This enthusiasm was shared by children and parents alike from the publication of the very first books in France and internationally. Seeing their beloved hero embark on new animated adventures will undoubtedly delight both young and old alike and ensure his place as a timeless and much-loved character.”

The book from which the animated series is adapted from had debuted in 2018. With 55 titles published and over 1.7 million copies sold in France alone, the phenomenon has spread worldwide, with translations now available in 28 languages.