Kartoon Studios to bring shorts and specials on ‘The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh’

Kartoon Studios recently unveiled the trailer for its animated production, The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh, coming at the end of this year. The trailer was revealed in a “Sneak Peak” recently at the Sundance Film Festival’s special event held by Harbor Fund.

Available now on Kartoon Studios’ X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts, the trailer offers audiences a first look at the company’s most ambitious production in its history, .

Based on one of the most beloved children’s properties of all time, The Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie-the-Pooh represents Kartoon Studios’ largest production to date, with over 200 six-minute shorts planned, as well as a package of five-holiday specials, as the brand rolls out.

This newly imagined adaptation of A.A. Milne’s cherished books bring the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to life through a distinctive yarn-based animation style blending AI and hand-drawn characters and backgrounds. With its rich textures, vibrant colour palettes and heartwarming aesthetic, the production breathes fresh life into timeless characters while remaining faithful to the original charm of Milne’s characters and the Hundred Acre Wood, where the stories occur.

“To our knowledge, this will be the first time using characters and methods developed with AI. We literally would not have been able to do this project even a year ago before the advent of today’s AI and the tools that now can make this kind of look available,” said multi-Emmy-winning director Michael Maliani.

“Winnie-the-Pooh is more than just a character; he’s a beloved symbol of kindness, imagination, and the enduring value of friendship,” said Kartoon Studios CEO Andy Heyward. “It allows us to tell timeless, heartfelt stories and, at the same time, connect children to the simple joys of nature and animals. We’re creating something truly special by embracing A.A. Milne’s original vision while reimagining it for today’s audience.”

He added, “For our investors, this project underscores Kartoon Studios’ commitment to delivering premium, timeless content with global appeal and the products they inspire. The potential for Winnie-the-Pooh as a brand is monumental, and we’re confident this series will capture the hearts of viewers around the world as we develop a global line of products based on this look and interpretation of A.A. Milne.”