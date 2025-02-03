Animated series ‘Yolo: Rainbow Trinity’ to hit Adult Swim this March

The quarter-hour animated comedy Yolo: Rainbow Trinity, from Michael Cusack (co-creator of Smiling Friends) will premiere on 9 March at midnight on Adult Swim.

The official synopsis reads: Here we go again! Another instalment of the Yolo franchise (yippee!), arguably in the top ten Intellectual Properties owned by Warner Bros. Discovery! This season has lots of fun and interesting things happen LOL! Sarah and Rachel are Australian party girls, and they go on crazy adventures! It’s soooo weird, zany and silly!!! The visuals are epic too. I hope you check this dumb cartoon out 😛 hahaha. This is gonna be so cool. There are also other characters that come and go (also owned by the Warner Bros. Discovery conglomerate media company). The weirdness and strangeness is OUT. OF. CONTROL in this new series!! Lets gooo hahah!! Wee!!

In this show, two best friends’ journey is shown through absurd and fantastical adventures. It follows-up to Yolo: Crystal Fantasy and Yolo: Silver Destiny finds Australia’s famed party duo, Sarah (Sarah Bishop) and Rachel (Todor Manojlovic), encountering more fun and silly characters populating their hometown of Wollongong than ever before.

“Season three of Yolo is peak Michael Cusack,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “It’s super surprising, fast, and funny, with the types of cheery characters only Michael can do. Plus, I have to say, a lot of great song smithing from the man himself. If you haven’t yet experienced Yolo, this is the perfect season to dive in.”

New episodes will stream Mondays on Max. The series is produced for Adult Swim by Princess Pictures.