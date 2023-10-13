At New York Comic Con, Adult Swim announced a new stop-motion series Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, which follows a wealthy Spaniard living in Ecuador as she journeys through the complicated world of love, family, commercials and cuyes, a.k.a. South American guinea pigs. The new series will mark Adult Swim’s first-ever Spanish-language series along with its return to the stop-motion animation format.

During the panel, Adult Swim also announced the third season renewal of the animated comedy Yolo from Smiling Friends co-creator Michael Cusack. With a second season that ranked number two in its time slot across cable in key demos, the third instalment, Yolo: Rainbow Trinity, will follow a pair of Australian best friends through absurd and fantastical adventures.

“While we’ve all seen a million stop-motion shows in Spanish featuring an all-female cast centred on the plight of guinea pigs, Gonzalo’s unique voice and the visually rich stop-motion from Cinema Fantasma meant that we couldn’t pass up on Women Wearing Shoulder Pads,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “We are also big fans of Michael Cusack’s creative vision, and it’s a huge win for us to continue working with him on the hilarious Yolo.”

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads is a quarter-hour comedy that features an all-female cast and centres on Marioneta, an extremely wealthy and ambitious Spaniard living in South America pursuing business and pleasure. Produced entirely in Spanish, with English subtitles, the series comes from creator Gonzalo Cordova (Tuca & Bertie, Adam Ruins Everything) in partnership with Mexico City-based studio Cinema Fantasma (Frankelda’s Book of Spooks).