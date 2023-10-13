Xilam Animation and Films Grand Huit, both France-based companies, will co-produce My Life in Versailles (La Vie De Chateau), an animated series based on the animated TV special of the same name.

Set in the modern day, the show follows eight-year-old Violette, who suddenly becomes an orphan and is sent to live with her uncle, the caretaker of the Palace of Versailles. While there, she finds a new loving family with her uncle, a new best friend and her kind social worker.

The series which is set to be delivered in summer 2024, was originally created by Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat (Drops of God, In Therapy, Irresistible) and Nathaniel H’Limi, both of whom will direct this series. It will be co-produced by Mélusine Productions (Luxembourg).

The voice cast for the English-language version includes Jemma Wilcox (Trek to Yomi), Saul Jephcott (Detroit: Become Human) and Charlotte Rampling (Dune). The French-language version cast features Frédéric Pierrot (Polisse, En Thérapie), Anne Alvaro (Le Goût des Autres) and Emi Lucas-Viguier.

Xilam Animation founder and CEO Marc du Pontavice said, “The original My Life in Versailles special had a remarkable performance on the awards and festival circuit, capturing the hearts of audiences and juries alike with its touching exploration of loss, family and belonging. As we continue to expand our slate of family-targeted animated series, it’s fantastic to collaborate with Films Grand Huit on this project and to bring the next installment of Violette’s story to international audiences.”

Films Grand Huit founder and producer Lionel Massol added, “My Life in Versailles is an ambitious series, both editorially and visually, and one that we’re confident will bring many families together for an ideal co-viewing experience.”

The series builds off of the original My Life in Versailles TV special, which was also released theatrically in France in 2019. It received 27 international awards. The TV special has been adapted into four illustrated books by L’Ecole des loisirs, with the fifth and sixth titles set to be released in 2024.