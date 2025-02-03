Lakshya Digital’s inGame Academy announces hair art creation online masterclass

Image is representational

Lakshya Digital’s inGame Academy has announced the upcoming batch of its online masterclass which this time, will centre on the art of hair creation for video games.

Creating realistic and intricate hair for game characters is a specialised skill set and an integral part of pre-production on most video game titles. Hair art plays a pivotal role in enhancing realism and player immersion. This new masterclass offers game art enthusiasts a chance to develop specialised skills in this critical area of video game development.

The program is designed to provide education, combining both foundational knowledge and hands-on production training. Over a period of four months, participants will gain a deep understanding of hair art creation through a meticulously crafted curriculum, preparing them to excel in this vital aspect of video game design.

Participants will be learning from seasoned professionals at Lakshya who have worked on some of the most acclaimed titles in the video gaming industry. The program combines expert-led instruction with practical production training, enabling students to apply their newly acquired skills to real-world projects and industry workflows.

Speaking on the upcoming masterclass Lakshya Digital CEO Manvendra Shukul said, “Specialisation is the way forward for aspiring game artists who wish to work in the video gaming industry. The aim with inGame Academy’s masterclass series is to equip the next generation of game artists with the knowledge and techniques necessary to succeed in the global video game industry, and this hair art masterclass is no different.”

The masterclass will be conducted online, ensuring accessibility for aspiring game artists from across the globe. The program will have a selection process which will include a test followed by an interview Applications are now open.