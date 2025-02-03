Pune AI Heroes win Samsung’s third edition of PlayGalaxy Cup esports tournament

Samsung recently concluded the third edition of its gaming tournament, the PlayGalaxy Cup, featuring intense battles on its newly launched Galaxy S25 Ultra. The tournament saw 12 teams, consisting of 48 gamers, go head-to-head in Call of Duty Mobile. After four high-stakes matches, the team with the highest points emerged victorious.

Samsung India MX business vice president Aditya Babbar said, “With the third edition of PlayGalaxy, we’ve expanded our reach to 300 million users, up from 150 million users in the previous edition.”

In a thrilling and action-packed finale, Pune AI Heroes claimed the championship title, securing their place as the Season 3.0 winners, with Kaashvi emerging as the standout performer. Jaipur AI Warriors secured the first runner-up position, led by the skilled GamerFleet, while Delhi AI Legends claimed the second runner-up spot, with Techno Gamerz showcasing remarkable gameplay.

PlayGalaxy Cup 3.0 featured India’s top gaming talent, including Total Gaming, Techno Gamerz, Carry Minati, Gamerfleet, Mythpat, Triggered Insaan, Kaashvi, Desi Gamer, Sourav Joshi, SlayyPoint and SMR Gaming, Jonty Gaming, Gareeboooo, Tomboy from the Samsung PlayGalaxy community.