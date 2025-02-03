WildBrain to globally distribute musical duo Goddard-Brown’s show ‘Songs from the Bright Side’

WildBrain has secured global distribution rights for the musical preschool series Songs from the Bright Side, produced by the award-winning Canadian animation and music duo, Goddard-Brown.

In addition to handling global broadcast and streaming distribution, WildBrain will lead the global YouTube rollout strategy for select episodes on its leading YouTube network to expand engagement and build awareness with new audiences worldwide. The company will also be handling music rights for the series, with plans to release an album.

Songs from the Bright Side (20 x 2.5’) is produced by Goddard-Brown—composer and recording artist Adam Goddard and director-animator Warren Brown—the award-winning team behind ABC Singsong and Big Block Singsong. This is an animated concept album that brings together themes like hope, bravery, acceptance, positivity and love as pathways to mental wellness and growth for young audiences and their parents and caregivers. The series taps into a range of musical styles—from trap to folk, sixties garage rock to heavy metal—all wrapped up in a delightful and sometimes surprising package for kids and families.

“Hope, positivity and kindness are important themes that resonate with preschool audiences. Songs from the Bright Side is a delightful series that brings these lessons to life through fun characters and catchy songs that kids will love. We’re proud to continue championing Canadian excellence by introducing this series to families around the world,” said WildBrain global sales and acquisitions VP Katie Wilson.

“We’re incredibly excited to see Songs from the Bright Side connect with kids and families worldwide thanks to WildBrain’s huge support. We believe in this project with all our hearts and want to share that with our viewers. With everything going on in the world, our main goal is to give kids an opportunity to focus on the positive, have a laugh and get those toes tapping,” said the series’ co-creator Brown.

The series was commissioned by WildBrain Television’s Family Channel, which has been rolling out episodes in Canada over the last year.