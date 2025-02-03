God’s Reign wins Snapdragon Pro Series BGMI Mobile Challenge S6

The esports team God’s Reign emerged victorious in the finals of SPS Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) challenge season six, put together by The SPS (Snapdragon Pro Series), ESL Faceit Group, Qualcomm Technologies and Nodwin Gaming. The tournament boasted a total prize pool of Rs 1 crore.

The finals of the tournament were held from 31 January to 2 February 2025 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. God’s Reign accumulated 155 points in total with four Winner-Winner Chicken Dinners (WWCDs). Team K9 Esports finished as the runners-up with 153 points, narrowly missing the top spot and claiming Rs 20 lakh in prize money, while Team Versatile finished third with 143 points and took home Rs 8 lakh.

The Team Versatile’s Spower was awarded the MVP for his displays and leadership, which led the team to the third place podium finish. Team Gujarat Tigers captured and upheld the true spirit of the competition as the breakout stars, completing their journey from the open qualifiers to the finals with the ninth.

God’s Reign IGL aMMAR “Destro” Khan expressed, “This win is a testament to the hard work, trust, and dedication every player on our team has put in. We’ve faced challenges last year but we pushed through tough moments and stood strong together. And today, we lift the trophy as champions. Huge credit to Nodwin Gaming and ESL for organising such a smooth and competitive event, and of course, to our fans – your energy and support mean everything to us. This is just the beginning of GDR that you all knew.”

EFG mobile game ecosystems VP Sam Braithwaite said, “This tournament has demonstrated the immense potential of Indian esports to captivate audiences and inspire the next generation of gamers, proving that the region is ready to compete on the global stage.”

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee commented, “Together with ESL Faceit Group and Qualcomm Technologies, we’ve created more than just a tournament; we’ve built a platform that brings together top-tier competition, local talent, and the passion of India’s esports community. Congratulations to Gods Reign for their outstanding performance. This season has been a testament to the immense potential of Indian gamers, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this industry.”