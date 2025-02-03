MIP London announces final event schedule 

MIP London has announced its final event schedule for the inaugural of its five-day international content and networking market from 23 to 27 February 2025. The event will include a line-up of speakers from over 50 companies internationally.

This multi-genre programme is aimed to deliver more people, business and opportunities across a key content week in the global TV industry calendar which will feature main stage headline sessions, screenings, showcases, summits, presentations, workshops and matchmaking events. The event will begin at 10 am on 23 February and run through 27 February across Mip London’s venues the IET London and Savoy Hotel.

Latest additions to the future facing line up include:

An “in conversation” session with YouTube EMEA VP Pedro Pina (Wednesday), and one focused on the content creator economy with TikTok live content lead-Europe Eve Sherlock (Tuesday).

A study of successful cross platform strategies and partnerships between UK broadcasters and YouTube including 4Studio managing director Matt Risley, and UK YouTube film and TV partnerships lead manager Neil Price on Monday.

A live episode of recently launched media podcast The Media Odyssey from Marion Ranchet and Evan Shapiro on Wednesday.

These join the previously announced special “in conversation” fireside with David Beckham and Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria at 11 am on Tuesday in the main stage theatre of the IET London.

Mip London and Mipcom Cannes director Lucy Smith said, “The Mip London programme is designed to help people stay at the forefront of TV’s transformation. To provide daily opportunities for content discovery with must-see format showcases and scripted screenings from around the world, and to deliver those conversations, connections and partnership opportunities that lead to more business being done across the week in London.”

The confirmed programme highlights include:

The first editions of London Mipformats and Mipdoc – An unscripted focus running from Sunday to Tuesday and incorporating popular elements such as the MIPDOC co-production summits, Mipformats pitch (presented in partnership with Fox Entertainment Global), and Fresh TV formats presentation by The WIT, and new additions including an insights session from K7 Media titled “Unscripted 2025: Breaking Boundaries, Shaping Stories.”

International unscripted format showcases – including two from Talpa Studios, and a major focus on new emerging Asian formats, from KOCCA (Korea Creative Content Agency) and TV Asahi on Monday, and Yomiuri TV on Tuesday, and presentations focused on Japanese content including Fresh TV Japan and a multi-genre session supported by MIC and Beaj.

Scripted screenings – including horror comedy, Soul Sucker from Dori Media and a world premiere screening from Robert Gillings Productions on Tuesday.

Digital first sessions – including “Shaping Success in the Digital-First Era: Insights From Production, Distribution & Commissioning” staged in partnership with TellyCast and featuring Quintus Media head of sales and co-productions Anouk van Dijk, Spirit Studios founder and creative director Matt Campion and MTV and Comedy Central digital commissioning and production director Amie Parker-Williams, on Thursday at 10:15 am and “Bridging the Gap: When Linear meets Digital” featuring creator Harini Bhat (today I learned science) and PBS executive producer and senior director of programming Adam Dylewski on Monday at 11 am.

Spotlight on branded entertainment – including a session designed to equip producers with the tools to build successful collaborations with brands and agencies featuring, amongst others, Cowshed Collective co-founder and co-CEO George Cowin, Banijay Entertainment head of branded entertainment business development Carlotta Rossi Spencer and After Party Studios managing director Joshua Barnett at 9:45 am on Tuesday.

Transformation-led Kids Summit – with confirmed speakers including UK and European commissioners including BBC director Children and Education Patricia Hidalgo; France Télévisions deputy director and head of acquisitions children’s & youth Claire Heinrich; and Rai Kids executive director Luca Milano in addition to contributors from next generation media company Animaj, AAA-gaming specialists The Gang, Digital Media and Creator Platform TheSoul Publishing, Digital Content Studio and Network Little Dot Studios and insight specialists Ampere Analysis from 2 pm on Thursday.

Networking events – with The Mip London opening cocktail in partnership with Coutts starting from 6 pm on Sunday at the IET London to kick start the week, and a first networking breakfast staged with Women in Film & TV (wftv) on Tuesday from 8.30 am in the Savoy’s Beaufort Bar.

1600 delegates from 70 countries have confirmed their presence at Mip London including nearly 800 buyers. These include companies taking meeting spaces, showcasing content or partnering on the programme, as well as individuals registered for the market.