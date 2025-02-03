Revenant XSpark qualifies for Pokémon Unite winter tournament in Japan

The Pokémon Unite winter tournament 2025 has concluded with Revenant XSpark emerging as the champions. After an intense round of qualifiers, group stage, and playoffs, Revenant XSpark edged out S8UL Esports in the grand final.

Revenant XSpark will now be joining GodLike Esports at the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League finals in Japan and will become one of the two teams representing India on 29 and 30 March.

Revenant XSpark won all three of their group-stage matches before a dominant run through the upper bracket in the playoffs. During the playoffs, they defeated Elites and Global Esports, before facing off against S8UL in the upper bracket final, where they secured a 2-1 victory. The team pocketed US $3,000 of the US $10,000 prize pool for placing first.

Both the teams representing India at the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League 2025 finals in Japan will play against 16 top squads from across the region competing for glory.