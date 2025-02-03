Prime Video releases trailer of VFX-heavy biblical drama ‘House of David’ 

Prime Video has launched the official trailer of its original drama series House Of David. The story is based on one of the many stories mentioned in the Bible, and is considered to teach the importance of faith, courage, trust in God and our ability to overcome challenges.

Synopsis of the series: House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.

The series is directed by Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels, The Week). It is produced by Nomadic Pictures, Argonauts, Kingdom Story Company, and Lionsgate Television in association with Amazon MGM Studios and The Wonder Project.

John Gajdecki and Sahib Dewan have created the visual magic for the series, making it look well set in the 1010-970 BCE period. The trailer showcases huge mountain ranges, extensive battalions, battle sequences, vast landscapes and many other VFX-heavy scenes.

The cast for this series includes Michael Iskander as David, Ali Suliman as King Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang as Samuel, Louis Ferreira as Jesse, Ethan Kai as Jonathan, Indy Lewis as Mycal, Martyn Ford as Goliath, Raresh DiMofte as Lahmi and Siir Tilif as Nitzevet.

The series is set to release on 27 February 2025 on Prime Video with three episodes and one episode weekly thereafter, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.