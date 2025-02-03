Budget 2025-26: Highlights and comments

Imagine opening your paycheck and finding an unexpected bonus—except this time, it’s courtesy of the taxman. Looks like all the meme trolling has finally aided the middle class. FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2025 under section 115BAC has shaken up India’s tax slabs like a well-mixed cocktail, giving middle-class earners a Rs 1 lakh crore collective boost. If last year’s tax regime was a clunky old scooter, this year’s is a turbocharged sedan with better mileage.

The headline-grabber? The tax-free ceiling now sits at Rs 12 lakh, up from Rs 7 lakh last year, translating into a neat Rs 80,000 annual saving for many households. The 30 per cent tax slab, which kicked in at Rs 15 lakh before, has now been pushed to Rs 24 lakh. That’s a serious upgrade—enough to fund an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a holiday in Bali, or 12 EMIs on a Tata Nexon.

But here’s the real question: will these extra rupees flood shopping malls and stock markets, or will inflation gobble them up before they can do any real good? While finance honchos cheer, economists are cautiously watching if this fiscal facelift is a lasting glow-up or just a one-time Instagram filter.

Tax slabs

The new tax regime, which now serves as the default for assessment year 2025-26, offers a streamlined six-tier structure:

0 per cent tax up to Rs 4 lakh (previously Rs 3 lakh)

5 per cent on Rs 4–8 lakh

10 per cent on Rs 8–12 lakh

15 per cent on Rs 12–16 lakh

20 per cent on Rs 16–20 lakh

25 per cent on Rs 20–24 lakh

30 per cent only above Rs 24 lakh (up from Rs 15 lakh earlier)

Under the default new regime for assessment year 2025-26, the 30 per cent tax bracket now kicks in at Rs 15 lakh, up from Rs 10 lakh in the old structure (Part I rates). A taxpayer earning Rs 15 lakh saves Rs 37,500 annually versus the old regime. The slabs now have six tiers (vs four earlier), with a 5 per cent rate for Rs 3-7 lakh and 10 per cent for Rs 7-10 lakh. For seniors, the Rs 5 lakh threshold for octogenarians remains a sweetener.

Skyesports co-founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “The tax relief for India’s middle class who are our primary consumers of esports, will enable more discretionary spending on entertainment, further accelerating industry revenues. With India’s ARPU (average revenue per unit) for midcore and hardcore games on the rise, initiatives like these will serve as catalysts, propelling the sector into its next phase of growth. Initiatives like the Deep Tech Fund of funds could present a significant opportunity to fuel homegrown innovation, supporting the creation of world-class games and esports titles from India.”

The surcharge reductions include:

The surcharge on incomes exceeding Rs 2 crore (excluding dividends/capital gains) has been trimmed to 25 per cent from 37 per cent.

The ultra-rich still face the 37 per cent surcharge, but only on incomes exceeding Rs 5 crore.

A taxpayer earning Rs 3 crore saves Rs 3.7 lakh in surcharges. The government’s objective? A calibrated redistribution of wealth that puts more money in middle-class hands while ensuring high earners see incentives to keep investing.

Consumer boom: Will it hold? A Deloitte study suggests that every Re 1 saved in taxes results in Rs 0.65 of additional consumer spending. Here’s what that means for the economy:

Rs 37,500 savings per taxpayer Rs 24,375 extra spending per household

Eight million taxpayers in this bracket Rs 19,500 crore injected into markets

Private consumption growth is forecasted to touch 7.8 per cent YoY in H2 2025, up from 6.7 per cent

The government will establish a new CoE (centre of excellence) for AI in education. Three CoEs in AI for agriculture, health, and sustainable cities had been announced in 2023, and now a dedicated centre for education would be set up with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore.

Lakshya Digital founder and CEO Manvendra Shukul commented, “The budget’s emphasis on skilling and AI through the establishment of National CoEs and AI CoE is a great move to cultivate a globally competitive talent pool. It will significantly benefit tech-based emerging sectors like gaming. The allocation of Rs 91,000 crore to Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) for startups is a substantial commitment to encourage innovation.”

Marketing bonanza: Rs 2.3 trillion up for grabs?

India’s advertising industry is preparing for a Rs 2.3 trillion windfall, assuming 30 per cent of tax savings flow into discretionary spends. Expect:

E-commerce wars: Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and Myntra gearing up for record discount seasons.

Luxury labels expanding: Brands like Louis Vuitton and Tesla targeting tier-2 cities.

Digital ad spends exploding: Google and Meta looking at all-time high revenues.

When disposable income rises, premiumisation kicks in. Consumers opt for the iPhone over a budget Android, or a luxury sedan over a hatchback. GST collections are also forecasted to rise 12 per cent YoY, reflecting the broader spending wave.

Inflation concerns: At 6.1 per cent in December 2024, inflation could dilute some tax savings.

Sensex jitters: The stock market’s muted response suggests investor caution over fiscal deficits.

Savings paradox: If too many households hoard their extra cash instead of spending, GDP growth could take a hit.

The 2025 tax reset has transformed India into a giant Petri dish of economic psychology. Will taxpayers loosen their purse strings and fuel growth, or will inflation rain on this parade? Will digital marketing giants be the biggest winners of this newfound liquidity? And most importantly—does this set the stage for GST rate rationalisation ahead?

One thing is clear: India’s middle class is stepping into 2025 with thicker wallets and bigger spending power.