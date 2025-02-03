Polish developer’s ‘Survive The Fall’ reveals action and survival in new gameplay trailer

Poland’s independent developer Angry Bulls Studio and publisher Toplitz Productions have released a new trailer for Survive The Fall, a mix of isometric action, open-world exploration, tactical combat and base building game set to launch on PC mid year.

The game’s synopsis reads: Scientists’ calculations have failed. An asteroid hit the Earth in 2023. Those who were in the farthest part of the planet during the catastrophe survived. Survive the Fall is an open world game combining tactical and strategic elements with building settlements. Explore a post-apocalyptic world!

Players can step into a world caught in an eternal autumn, scarred by a mysterious catastrophe that left a dangerous stasis and mutated your surroundings. They get a chance to lead a team of unique characters as they explore an open world where danger and beauty collide and opportunity waits for the brave. Also, they scavenge for resources, gear, and loot to survive and thrive in this harsh new reality.

The combat is intense and flexible, combining real-time action with stealth elements and an optional tactical pause. Analyse the battlefield, reposition your team, and issue strategic commands to your companions for maximum efficiency.

As the players explore, seek out other survivors and invite them to join their camp – a growing sanctuary where you can build over 30 types of facilities. From research stations and farms to weapon workshops and chemical labs, these structures will be vital to your survival and help you stay ahead of rival factions fighting for control of the region.

Additional gameplay details as well as a release date will be announced soon. Users can visit the official Survive the Fall Steam page for more updates.