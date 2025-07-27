Marvel and DC announce an epic crossover comic event

San Diego Comic Con 2025 featured one of a kind cross franchise project uniting the comic giants Marvel and DC in a cross-franchise project. This project pits their iconic antihero Deadpool against DC Gotham’s superhero, Batman. It features Deadpool teaming up with Old Man Logan’s dark Batman from The Dark Knight Returns. This one-of-a-kind comic event launches with a must-read one-shot hitting shelves on 17 September, followed by Batman/ Deadpool #1 from DC arriving in November.

The upcoming comics promise main stories featuring the mercenary with a mouth facing off against the Caped Crusader, alongside backup tales showcasing additional Marvel/ DC team-ups and showdowns.

Comic artist Russell Dauterman revealed a striking variant cover paying tribute to George Pérez’s legendary Infinity Gauntlet #1 (1999). The artwork highlights key stories, including a cosmic team-up between Rocket Raccoon from the Marvel franchise and Green Lantern superhero from the DC Universe, penned by acclaimed cosmic writer Al Ewing and illustrated by Dike Ruan.

Other exclusive variant covers on the comic display included work from acclaimed artist Daniel Warren Johnson and industry icon Frank Miller. Miller, who also writes and draws a backup story, revisits Wolverine from the dystopian Old Man Logan arc alongside a future Batman inspired by his classic The Dark Knight Returns.

Johnson’s variant cover showcases an epic clash between two characters created by the legendary artist Jack Kirby – the creator of Marvel comics. It features the characters from the franchise like the Thing and Big Barda, adding an exciting new dimension to the crossover.

With this star-studded creative lineup and promise of intense Marvel-DC encounters, fans can expect one of the most exciting comic events of the year.

