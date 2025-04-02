Marvel Comics reveals new host of Venom in latest title

Marvel Comics has revealed that Mary Jane Watson (MJ) is the new host of Venom in All-New Venom #5, set for release on 2 April.

Marvel Comics writer Al Ewing said, “We hooked readers in with the big mystery – albeit with a little misdirection thrown in – but now the cat’s out of the bag, we can really get into the unlikely interaction of MJ and Venom. Unlike previous hosts, these two aren’t together by choice, but their odd-couple energy makes for a bubbling pot of old-school soap opera thrills. If you’ve enjoyed this lighter take on Venom, there’s a lot more on the way — as well as some darker directions to come.”

The issue’s spoiler variant cover by Martin Coccolo references Mary Jane’s first appearance, while Clayton Crain’s secret fifth suspect variant cover will be distributed to select comic shops. Lucas Werneck’s Spoiler Variant Cover for All-New Venom #6 previews the continuation of MJ’s story. Next month’s All-New Venom #6 will explore how MJ became Venom and her relationship with the symbiote. Ewing describes this pairing as different from previous hosts, with MJ and the symbiote being bound together unwillingly.