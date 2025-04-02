‘Black Mirror’ S7 to premiere with six new episodes

Netflix has announced that Black Mirror Season 7 will premiere on 10 April, featuring six episodes, including two feature-length instalments.

The show’s creator, Charlie Brooker said, “The new season is a little bit OG Black Mirror. It’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories — there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it. Fans of the show will recognise the cast of a certain spaceship from one of our episodes reappearing. We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human.”

Synopsis of the episodes:

1. Common People – A man signs his wife up for a life-extending medical technology with unforeseen consequences. (Starring Chris O’Dowd, Rashida Jones, and Tracee Ellis Ross.)

2. Bête Noire – A corporate executive’s reunion with a former schoolmate takes a strange turn. (Starring Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, and Michael Workeye.)

3. Hotel Reverie – A Hollywood actor is trapped in a high-tech remake of a classic romance film. (Starring Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, and Awkwafina.)

4. Plaything – A man obsessed with a 1990s video game is linked to a cold case investigation. (Starring Peter Capaldi, Will Poulter, and Lewis Gribben.)

5. Eulogy – A system that allows people to relive photographic memories forces a man to revisit a painful past. (Starring Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran.)

6. USS Callister: Into Infinity – The surviving crew of the USS Callister faces new challenges after the death of their former tormentor. (Starring Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Billy Magnussen.)

The new season features an ensemble cast including Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, and Awkwafina, among others. Netflix had previously teased the cast in a cryptic “data drop” before revealing the full lineup.