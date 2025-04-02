‘Karate Kid: Legends’ trailer drops; film set to release in May

The Karate Kid: Legends is set to release in cinemas on 30 May 2025 by Sony Pictures Entertainment India. The latest instalment in the Karate Kid franchise brings martial artists, Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, uniting their characters, Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso, for the first time. The trailer showcases a mix of karate and kung fu action.

Synopsis: The film introduces Ben Wang as Li Fong, a young kung fu prodigy who moves to New York City with his mother. Struggling to adjust, he befriends a classmate and her father but soon finds himself targeted by a skilled local karate champion. Seeking to defend himself, Li Fong turns to Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso for guidance, blending their martial arts styles to prepare for a high-stakes competition.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends features a cast including Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.