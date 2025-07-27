Marvel announces new ‘Infinity Comic’ series inspired by hit game

Marvel took centre stage at San Diego Comic Con 2025 (SDCC), revealing a wave of major announcements.

The studio revealed its upcoming line-up of projects set to shape the next chapter in its character story arcs. Among the highlights was the announcement of the upcoming Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic, revealed during the Marvel Rivals: Hero Creations from concept to Showcase panel.

This Marvel Unlimited Series comic is adapted from hit game Marvel Rivals’ current season that features the King in Black event released in 2020 penned by Paul Allors and illustrated by Nico Leon.

The comic is set to release on 31 July 2025 and will be launched as a part of Marvel Rivals Infinity comic #13 to 18. As with the earlier storylines, it will be released in print in October 2025 under Marvel Rivals: King in Black. Current Marvel Unlimited subscribers and those who join by 7 August and will receive a redeemable code for an exclusive in-game spray featuring Blade.

In the latest Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic arc, a cosmic vacation goes off the rails as a group of beloved Marvel heroes—Jeff the Land Shark, Rocket Raccoon the wise superhero from the Guardian of the Galaxy, the Thing the powerhouse from the Fantastic Four, and Squirrel Girl aka Doreen Green, known for her squirrel-like abilities, find themselves stranded on Klyntar, the homeworld of the symbiotes.

As Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death, builds a growing army of symbiote-infected versions of the heroes, it’s up to Blade, the vampire-slaying daywalker, and Phoenix, the powerful psychic mutant, to step up and save their friends from falling completely under Hela’s control.

At SDCC, the comic’s launch was marked with the release of an exclusive poster illustrated by Federico Vicentin. The artwork showcases the main characters locked in a dramatic standoff, set against a moody night-time backdrop.

Fans can now read the latest story arc of Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited website. Marvel Rivals: King in Black #1 is also available for pre-order at local comic shops.

