DC reignites ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise under new universe plan

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

A new Wonder Woman film is officially in the works at DC Studios, as confirmed by DC Studios co-head James Gunn. The long-awaited confirmation arrives after months of speculation and marks the first major development for the character since Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot, was shelved in 2022.

Since the last movie of Wonder Woman, the character has remained absent from the DC Extended Universe’s (DCEU) cinematic line-up. However, DC regained its momentum following the success of its latest instalment Superman starring David Corenswet in the titular role and earned widespread acclaim. The studio is back in its work in aligning its iconic superheroes under the new banner with the next one being Wonder Woman.

The news comes directly from Gunn, who responded to fan questions on social media, clarifying the current status of the character within the newly rebooted DC Universe (DCU). While the Wonder Woman prequel TV series Paradise Lost had already been announced as part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, a solo film for the character was notably absent till now.

The director revealed that a Wonder Woman movie is actively under works, with production planned to begin once the script meets approval. The studio has entrusted Ana Nogueira to pen down the movie. Her work includes titles Supergirl and Teen Titans, with scripting the reboot.

The upcoming Wonder Woman film will be part of DC’s ambitious project Gods and Monsters Chapter One, a 10-year plan launching the new DCU with six movies and six streaming shows. This was officially confirmed in 2023 by director Gunn and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran in a conversation with the New York Post. The DCU marks a fresh start for DC’s flagship characters following the conclusion of the 15-movie run of the DCEU.

Gunn explained that the upcoming titles will be set within a single, interconnected universe. Projects that fall outside this main storyline, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Todd Phillips’ Joker, and Teen Titans Go!, will be distinctly branded under the DC Elseworlds banner.

Gunn has dismissed recent rumours about the movie’s casting. Responding to a fan’s post, he clarified according to The Deadline that the role will not be offered to TV stars like Milly Alcock, who was recently cast as Supergirl. He also confirmed that no official casting decisions have been made yet. Fans will need to wait for official announcements as the project progresses.

According to Variety, DC is fast-tracking the Wonder Woman project, with no official update yet on a Superman sequel. However, Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly approved the script for The Batman – Part II, indicating that the Wonder Woman movie could premiere before Batman’s return in the new DCU timeline.

Wonder Woman origin

Wonder Woman has been a flagship character of DC Comics since her first appearance in All-Star Comics #8 in 1941, and she continues to leave her mark on the big screen as part of the DCEU. Her story follows Diana Prince, an Amazonian princess and fierce warrior who rises to become the legendary superhero Wonder Woman.

The character made her silver screen debut in the 2017 film Wonder Woman, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful adaptation of the comic book icon, followed by Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020. The Wonder Woman movie featuring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince also featured in Justice League (2017), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), and The Flash (2023).

For nearly eighty years, Wonder Woman has stood as a symbol of truth, justice, and equality. Raised on the hidden island of Themyscira—also known as Paradise Island—she is an Amazon shaped by Greek mythology, and her mission serves as her people’s gift to humanity.

DC Studios does not disclose development updates, so any progress regarding projects will not be officially reported by the studio.

