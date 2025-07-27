Adult Swim announces ‘Rick and Morty’ spinoff series ‘President Curtis’

Adult Swim has announced its latest adult animated comedy, President Curtis, starring Emmy Award-winning actor Keith David. The surprise reveal came during Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty panel at San Diego Comic Con.

Co-created by Rick and Morty executive producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, President Curtis follows the commander-in-chief, Andre Curtis (voiced by David), and his quirky team as they handle crises beyond Rick Sanchez’s reach. The show narrates stories about interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena set in a dystopian world.

Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen said, “This is a series we would have greenlit even if it didn’t have anything at all to do with Rick and Morty. President Andre Curtis is just that good of a character. The rest of the world the team has fleshed out is super fun and totally stands on its own. We can’t wait for you to see it.”

Further talking about the show Harmon and Siciliano said, “President Curtis has always been one of our favourite characters to write — he’s the only person in the multiverse who can go toe-to-toe with Rick and still hold office,” said Harmon and Siciliano. “Now we finally get to go on sci-fi missions from Curtis’ point of view. And with Keith David leading the charge, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

The series stars Stephanie Beatriz, known for her work in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Jim Rash, who appeared in Community. Dan Harmon, James Siciliano, Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell, and Steve Levy serve as executive producers. Keith David is represented by Gersh Voice, Verve, DVFI Management, Meyer and Downs, and The J Squared Group.

Harmon and Siciliano executive produce President Curtis along with Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy. Keith David is represented by Gersh Voice, Verve, DVFI Management, Meyer and Downs, and the J Squared Group.