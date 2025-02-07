Adult Swim brings a new series on womanhood this March

New series Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, will be premiering on 9 March at 12:15 am PT/ET on Adult Swim.

The story revolves around three friends Sunny, Tulip, and Ladi, who live in the not-so-distant future of South Central LA and navigate womanhood in an unpredictable, tech-driven world. Created by Emmy nominated writer and executive producer Adele “Supreme” Williams (My Dad the Bounty Hunter), the quarter-hour adult animated comedy is executive produced by Dominique Braud (The Simpsons).

“Usually when someone uses a futuristic setting to comment on the present, it’s a brooding downer,” said Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen. “But Adele has made a future that is both plausible, relatable, and most importantly, unique and hilarious.”

“The series is ripe with unconventional characters and the geography of the world honours that of the South Central I grew up in but with a sci-fi twist,” said Williams. “The scenarios our characters wind up in are pretty absurd but within the absurdity is a smart, bold exploration of – and commentary on – the human condition.”

The series will debut on Adult Swim with two back-to-back episodes, followed by one new episode every Sunday. New episodes will also stream Mondays on Max. Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Relatable Circumstances is produced for Adult Swim by Six Point Harness.