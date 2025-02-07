Disney Branded Television’s ‘Kiff’ renewed for S3

Disney Branded Television announced that its Emmy-nominated animated series Kiff has been renewed for a third season, continuing to engage kids and families with the hilarious adventures of best friends Kiff and Barry.

Creators Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal will return as executive producers, with Kent Osborne as co-executive producer. Quinn Scott will serve the role of story editor in season three.

The news comes just before Kiff season two premieres on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney XD On Demand on 15 March at 10 am EDT/PDT with two episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Saturdays at 10 am EDT/PDT. The second season will stream this summer on Disney+, while season one is available now.

In the second season, Kiff and bunny bestie Barry embark on adventures that take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.

Season two’s guest cast includes Robby Hoffman as Jackie Pennidotter; John Stamos as Hobart; Tim Heidecker as Rodney, Humphrey and Baby New Year; Petey USA as Dumb Bird; Orville Peck as Granite Rockberg; Sabrina Impacciatore as Mama Berry; Judy Greer as Rhonda; Diane Morgan as Secretary Mom; and Melissa Villaseñor as Jerry Jo and Jeffy. Kimiko Glenn and H Michael Croner return to their lead roles as Kiff and Barry, respectively.

The critically acclaimed Kiff was nominated for Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series and Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program for the 2025 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. Kiff is a top kids animated series of 2024, amassing 11 billion minutes consumed since launch (Nielsen Media Research, 2024) in addition to nearly 90 million views on YouTube (YouTube Analytics).