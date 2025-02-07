VFX Warner Bros. Discovery reveals fun activities at New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
07/02/2025
AnimationXpress Team
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is bringing an action-packed weekend to the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025. As the official entertainment partner at the fair’s Children’s Pavilion in Pragati Maidan, WBD is bringing interactive sessions, meet & greets, creative activities, and special character appearances featuring Teen Titans’ Robin & Starfire and Tom & Jerry.

Below are the dates and timings of the activities:

Saturday, 8 February 2025:

  • Meet Teen Titans’ Robin & Starfire from 11:30 to 11:50 am
  • Journey of India: Today’s Children Drawing Tomorrow’s India – drawing session from 12 to 12:30 pm

Sunday, 9 February 2025:

  • Meet and greet with Tom & Jerry from 12:15 to 12:30 pm
  • Tom & Jerry Birthday Card Fun! – card-making activity from 10:30 to 11:15 am
