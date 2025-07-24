‘Marvel Rivals’ shares details on Ignite mid-season finals with US$ 500K prize pot

The superhero team-based shooter game Marvel Rivals is set to host its first-ever global LAN tournament, the Ignite mid-season finals, taking place from 6 to 10 August 2025 in Guangzhou, China. Top 10 teams from the regions of AMER, EMEA, AS, OCE, and CN will compete for a share of the US$ 500,000 prize pool.

The event will be hosted at NetEase Headquarters II in Guangzhou’s Tianhe District. As an invite-only, indoor tournament, it marks a significant milestone for Marvel Rivals esports and represents the franchise’s initiative to enter the global esports competitive arena.

This season has witnessed breakout stars, rise of underdogs, and an intense race for dominance. The top teams from around the world are set to showcase their skill, strategy, and hunger for the championship title.

The game lets players take on the roles of iconic Marvel heroes in a distinctive dystopian world. It offers intense 6v6 battles where teams clash using unique abilities and strategies. Featuring Marvel characters with varied powers, the game allows players to customise their combat styles and team up for thrilling showdowns.

The tournament starts on 7 August, with eight teams facing off against each other in a double-elimination main stage bracket. In the first round, teams will face opponents from different regions, with the first seeds from AMER, EMEA, CN, and AS not paired against each other.

The tournament will begin with a Play-in Stage, where four teams (third seed from AMER, second seeds from EMEA, CN, and AS) will compete in a GSL Bracket. The top two teams after five matches will advance to the main stage.

The main stage will be the final stage for the remaining eight teams in a double elimination bracket. Matches will be played on the Season 3.1 build of Marvel Rivals, with a fresh map pool to test every tactic and every trigger finger.

The finals promise more than just fierce gameplay. It will feature a line-up of on-air talent for Ignite Tournament as the broadcasters. To make this tournament accessible globally, it will be streamed live on the official channel of Marvel Rivals YouTube and Twitch.

Fans hoping to attend the tournament in person can make their way to NetEase Headquarters II in Guangzhou’s Tianhe District. Public tickets are not yet available, but further details will be announced on the official website in due course.

Marvel Rivals is available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Epic Store.